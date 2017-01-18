PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP: EASTER VS. CRUZ

TOLEDO, OH Unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter (18-0, 14 KOs) will return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio to defend his title against hard-hitting Puerto Rican Luis Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs) Friday, February 10 in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round on Bounce TV live from the Huntington Center.

Televised coverage on Bounce TV begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT and features bantamweight world champion and three-time U.S. Olympian from Cincinnati, Ohio Rau’Shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) battling once-beaten contender Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs).

