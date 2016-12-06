Britt Floyd in Toledo

94.5 XKR welcomes the the hotly anticipated rock event of the year! Brit Floyd returns to the Huntington Center Wednesday, March 29th at 8pm! Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with its lavish new stage show, ‘Immersion World Tour 2017’. The spectacle of a Pink Floyd concert experience is truly recaptured in high-definition sound, and with a stunning million dollar light show and state of the art video design.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 9th at 10am