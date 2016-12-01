94.5 XKR is proud to present “Rock the Arena 2” Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena.

Doors will open at 11am with 10 acts! Tickets range from $39 to $125 and are on sale here!

The all-day event will be headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Cheap Trick and also includes Lou Gramm – the Original Voice of Foreigner, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Warrant, Quiet Riot, founding RATT frontman Stephen Pearcy, Jack Russell’s Great White, Vixen, Autograph, and Trixter.