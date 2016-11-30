Toy Box That Rocks 2016

Posted on

94.5 XKR wants to make sure you’re having a ROCKIN’ Christmas with XKR “Toy Box That Rocks”! We have your chance to win over $500 in prizes!

To qualify, listen to weekdays for your cue to call at 8:20am with Mark Benson, 12:20pm with Bill Michaels, and 5:20pm with Lord Grizzly Brown and be caller number 9!

Up for grabs:

$100 Gift Certificate to Smokies BBQ Roadhouse
$100 Gift Certificate Needle Masters Tattoo and Piercing
$100 Gift Certificate Throne Auto Service
$50 Gift Certificate to Premier Vapor
$50 Gift Certificate to Kengo Sushi & Yakitori
$50 Gift Certificate to Ventura’s Mexican Restaruant

A 4 CD Super Deluxe Edition of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
An autographed Guitar from the band “Bush”

Mark Benson will draw the winner on December 23rd, good luck with XKR!

