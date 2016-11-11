Enter To Win Black Sabbath Paranoid Super Deluxe Edition

94.5 WXKR and Rhino Records are giving you the chance to win the remastered Black Sabbath reissue album “Paranoid”.

Grand Prize Winner will receive The 4-CD Super Deluxe Edition of Paranoid which includes the 2012 remaster of the original album, a rare 1974 quadraphonic mix of the album, 2 live 1970 concerts CDs from Montreux and Brussels, and comes with a hardbound book with new band interviews, rare photos, memorabilia, and more!

Runner up winners receive a single disc reissue copy of “Paranoid”.

