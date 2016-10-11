Let’s Run Toledo!!! Early Bird Registration is now open for the 2017 MERCY HEALTH GLASS CITY MARATHON. Join 10,000 runners and (STATION) for the 41st ANNUAL running of this great community event to be held on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the beautiful University of Toledo main campus.

Exciting changes are in store for the 41st running of the annual MERCY HEALTH GLASS CITY MARATHON including a wider start line, increased course capacity, and increased spectator viewing. Choose to run in the OWENS CORNING HALF MARATHON, YARK Subaru 5 person Relay or run or walk in the MEDICAL MUTUAL 5K. Your journey concludes once you cross the 50 yard line of the University of Toledo Glass Bowl and head to lot 10 for the best post-race party in town complete with free massages, Gino’s pizza, lots of freebies and live music!

For all the information and to sign up just head to GlassCityMarathon.org! The MERCY HEATH GLASS CITY MARATHON coming in April with Mercy Health, Owens Corning, YARK Subaru, Medical Mutual, PNC, Metroparks of Toledo, BCSN, Dave’s Running and the Toledo Roadrunners!

Hurry and REGISTER NOW! Early Bird registration ends on December 31st! The event is capped at 10,000 runners so REGISTER NOW before it sells out!