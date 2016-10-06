Ron White: Stranahan Theater

Ron “Tater Salad” White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, makes his return to Toledo with his new stand-up show. White has achieved three Grammy nominations, a Gold Record, two of the top rated one-hour specials in Comedy Central history, a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List, and CD and DVD sales of over 10 million units.

Ron White comes to Toledo on Friday, February 3rd at 8pm at Stranahan Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10am.

Tickets are $44 & $64

Available at: Stranahan Theater Ticket Office

Charge by phone: 419-381-8851

Online at etix.com

FOR MATURE AUDIENCE