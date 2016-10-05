Nominate a Veteran for 94.5 XKR’s Military Takeover This Veterans Day!

Join us for a special tribute to our troops, with “94.5 XKR’s Military Take Over” this Veterans Day! All military veterans are invited to be an honorary DJ on Classic Rock 94.5 XKR Friday, November 11th.

From 9am until 6pm on Veterans Day, every hour will be hosted by a different area veteran – it’s our way to honor and recognize the brave service all veterans have made to our country and provide them with a once in a lifetime opportunity to talk and play music on Classic Rock 94.5 XKR.

A Message from 94.5 XKR’s Operation Manager, Bill Michaels:

“The sacrifices brave men and women make protecting our freedoms and preserving our way of life cannot be talked about enough. On 94.5 XKR we regularly salute the military, by honoring and recognizing their efforts here in Ohio and around the world. As we draw nearer to the holiday season, I’d like to personally invite veterans and family members of Vets to honor their loved ones. I encourage you to share your stories with me, talk about what the special Veteran in your life means to you. I’d be honored to share those stories with our listeners each day on the Mark Benson Morning Show.”

If you’re a military veteran, or you would like to nominate a deserving veteran in your life to be an honorary guest DH on 94.5 XKR, fill out the form below- you have until November 4th to enter!

Selected veterans will have the opportunity to host a one-hour show on 94.5 XKR Friday, November 11th.

94.5 XKR’s Military Take Over is brought to you by Generators Plus Company, Super Fitness Centers, Napoleon Harley-Davidson, Shooters of Maumee – Indoor gun and shooting range, Yuengling Lager, Your Local Barney’s Convenience Marts and 94.5 XKR.